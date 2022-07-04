Pakistan HC presents calligraphy artwork to Bangladesh ministry

DHAKA – High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Amanul Haq, Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh here on Sunday and presented a gift of Islamic calligraphy artwork for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The calligraphy had been rendered by Asghar Ali, a Pakistani Naqqash of the Mosque of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawwarah, said a press release.

The Chief of Protocol Amanul Haq appreciated this gesture of the Pakistan High Commission and said that the artwork will be displayed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.