Agencies

Pakistan HC presents calligraphy artwork to Bangladesh ministry

DHAKA    –   High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Amanul Haq, Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh here on Sunday and presented a gift of Islamic calligraphy artwork for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The calligraphy had been rendered by Asghar Ali, a Pakistani Naqqash of the Mosque of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawwarah, said a press release.

The Chief of Protocol Amanul Haq appreciated this gesture of the Pakistan High Commission and said that the artwork will be displayed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 4,214

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More