Pakistan Reports 675 New Coronavirus Cases with 2 Deaths

Pakistan reported 675 new coronavirus cases along with 2 virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours (Sunday), showed the data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by NCOC, after the addition of 2 new deaths, the toll has now surged to 30,401, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 4.61 percent, as 675 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 14,632 tests.

It takes the total cases tally to 1,538,622.

The number of patients in critical condition is 153.

