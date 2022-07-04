News Desk

Pervaiz Elahi calls on US special envoy Dilawar Syed

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday called on US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed.

On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that for the promotion of long-standing relations between the United States and Pakistan, there is a need for more contacts, exchanges and exchange of delegations at the public level.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that the partnership between the United States and Pakistan is 75 years old and the United States is the largest export market for Pakistan, the people of both countries should be provided maximum facilities for economic development.

“The entry of Pakistan and the United States into Silicon Valley will play a key role in enhancing bilateral trade relations,” Elahi said.

Special Representative Dilawar Syed said that the United States would play its full role in enhancing the cordial relations between Pakistan and the United States, and the United States was dedicated to enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Miss Gaia, Regional Policy Leader for US International Development Finance Corporation, Kathleen Gbelisco, Political and Economic Head for US Consulate Lahore, and Political and Economic Specialist US Consulate Sadaf Saad.

