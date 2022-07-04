PHA organizes dengue awareness walk

SARGODHA – Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha on Sunday staged a dengue awareness walk to mark the anti-dengue day. The walk led by Commissioner Sargodha division Dr Irshad Ahmed started from Company Bagh and concluded at Club Chowk.

PHA Director General Rai Yasir Bhatti, Deputy Director Horticulture Khalid Gondal, Deputy Director marketing Makhdoom Farrukh Hasnain, Assistant director Finance Ali Hassan Warraich, Assistant Director General Ali Hassan Rana, Zone Incharge Company Bagh Adnan Pervez, consultant media Shafqat Awan also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad urged the citizens to pay special attention towards cleanliness and drain out stagnant water.

He said the administration was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being adopted to cope with the virus.

PHA DG Rai Yasir Bhatti said the PHA was working in collaboration with the district administration and the district health department to combat dengue virus. He advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly. The Commissioner also directed the PHA officials to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of dengue in the office premises.

Emergency services provided to 3648 people in June

SARGODHA

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Sargodha provided emergency service to 3,648 people in the district during the month of June.

A spokesman for the Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that Rescue-1122 received more than 5,000 calls in June last, out of which, 801 calls were of road accidents, 2624 of medical emergencies, 94 of fire incidents, 85 of crimes, 02 of drowning, 03 of building collapse and 376 miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 1013 people and handed over 141 dead bodies to their heirs.