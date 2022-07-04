PHC seals private hospital, registers case against quack

Lahore – The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed a private hospital for violating the commission orders and got registered a case against a quack for illegally de-sealing a pharmacy.

According to a PHC spokesperson on Sunday, a private hospital namely Zaib Medical Centre, located in Johar Town, was sealed for not implementing the commission orders to stop provision of treatment facilities, and was fined Rs0.5 million, which is the maximum as per the PHC Act 2010.

Instead of acting as per the directions, and to avoid further legal action, foreign nationals, who were running the setup, changed its name to Zaib Medical Centre from Zhong Baa Hospital. The foreign medics were found treating patients without getting registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. A PHC team sealed the premises and issued notices for further legal action.

On the complaint of the PHC enforcement team, a first information report (FIR) was registered with the Shalimar Police Station against quack M Jameel for illegally de-sealing his Jameel Medical Centre, and making it functional without fulfilling the legal requirements.

Moreover, the PHC sealed 47 illegal treatment centres after its teams visited 224 centres in district Lahore. “So far, the PHC teams had visited 10,678 healthcare centres, and shuttered 353 quackery outlets in the Lahore district only,” he added.

Earlier, the Punjab Healthcare Commission had initiated the process of finalising guidelines for hospital emergency departments, according to a spokesperson for the commission. A committee has been constituted to complete the consultation process and submit recommendations within a fortnight. In this regard, a consultation meeting, chaired by PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr M Saqib Aziz was held here the other day. He highlighted the importance of proper management of emergencies in the ‘golden hour’ to save lives. He emphasised the need to train doctors, nurses and paramedics in emergency medicine, and life-saving skills.

He also underlined the need for inculcating professionalism, ethical practices and character-building in the medical graduates. “Due to high-level of stress and fear of aggression by the accompanying relatives of the critically ill patients, the emergency staff must be properly skilled and provided a safe working environment and rewarding service structure,” he added.

Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sulariya presented key features of the draft guidelines, and invited inputs. The participants highly appreciated the PHC initiative, and lauded commission’s role in bringing improvement in the healthcare service delivery. Upon completion of the consultations, Dr Saqib constituted a committee, comprising emergency experts, which would complete consultations, and submit its recommendations to the PHC within 15 days.