Plastic material export witnesses 42.30pc increase during last 11 months

ISLAMABAD – Plastic material exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 42.30 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-May 2021-22, Plastic material worth US $385,643 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 271,014 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Chemicals and Pharm. products increased by 35.53 percent, worth US $ 1,368,760 as compared to exports of $1,009,935 during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical exports also increased by 1.64 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $244,721 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $240,783. During the period under review, others Chemicals increased by 48.23 percent, worth US$ 738,396 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 498,138 of the same period of last year.