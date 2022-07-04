PM Chairs Meeting Regarding Preparations for Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting here on Sunday regarding preparations for Eid-ul-Adha and the cleanliness campaign during the Eid days.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police, Commissioner Lahore, and officers of provincial and district administration and Punjab Police attended the meeting.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the arrangements for cleanliness in Punjab during Eid-ul-Adha.

He instructed the officials to keep the machinery for cleaning operational during round-the-clock shifts and ensure the process to lift animal waste from the doorsteps of the people.

Keeping in view convenience of the people, animal purchase centers should be established and hygienic conditions should be ensured at these places so that the public could be saved from epidemics including coronavirus and dengue, he added.

He further instructed that a shuttle service should be operated to facilitate the people visiting animal markets and protective measures against the coronavirus should also be taken.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Court Extends Moonis’ Bail till July 14

Islamabad

Ring Road Project Scandal: Ex-Commissioner, Others Found Innocent

National

KP Govt Allocates over Rs47b for Rehabilitation of Highways

National

Hajj Subsidy Amount to Be Returned to Hajj Pilgrims

Lahore

Dengue situation being monitored across Punjab, says Salman Rafique

Lahore

Power outages to continue on Eidul Azha, says Dastgir

Lahore

PM directs quick functioning of shut down power plants

National

New army chief to be made in time and as per rules: Sana

National

PTI has apologised to Donald Lu, claims Kh Asif

International

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

1 of 8,563

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More