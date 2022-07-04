PM Chairs Meeting Regarding Preparations for Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting here on Sunday regarding preparations for Eid-ul-Adha and the cleanliness campaign during the Eid days.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police, Commissioner Lahore, and officers of provincial and district administration and Punjab Police attended the meeting.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the arrangements for cleanliness in Punjab during Eid-ul-Adha.

He instructed the officials to keep the machinery for cleaning operational during round-the-clock shifts and ensure the process to lift animal waste from the doorsteps of the people.

Keeping in view convenience of the people, animal purchase centers should be established and hygienic conditions should be ensured at these places so that the public could be saved from epidemics including coronavirus and dengue, he added.

He further instructed that a shuttle service should be operated to facilitate the people visiting animal markets and protective measures against the coronavirus should also be taken.