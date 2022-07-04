PM directs quick functioning of shut down power plants

n Shehbaz asks Punjab police to ensure protection of life and property of people

LAHORE – Taking notice of constant power shortfall in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the shut-down power plants functional and sought a report entailing clear reasons over the load-shedding.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting to overcome the issues of power load-shedding and energy crises. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning AhsanIqbal, Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik whereas, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PM’s Special Assistant on Public Policy/Strategic Communications Fahad Hussain participated the meeting via videolink. The relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the steps to resolve the ongoing power crisis in the country were discussed.

The prime minister also directed for resolution of the issues of provinces regarding provision of drinking water and agriculture facilities on priority basis. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was told to take an independent decision after mutual consultation of the provinces.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police and senior police officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given detailed briefing regarding the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

The prime minister directed that police should not to give in to any pressure while performing their professional duties and ensure in every way possible, protection of life and property of the people. He further said that the police should provide all possible protection of life and property to the public.

The PM assured that the police would be provided sufficient funds for enhancing their capacity for overcoming present day challenges. However, he warned that poor performance and lethargic attitude would not be tolerated.