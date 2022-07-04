Our Staff Reporter

PM meets Ch Shujaat

LAHORE    –    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Lahore on Sunday. Shehbaz enquired after Shujaat’s health and wished for his well-being. The both leaders also discussed the current political scenario in the country and matters related to future circumstances.

This meeting is being seen important in the background of Punjab politics and by-elections in the province.

During discussions, Chaudhry Shujaat presented certain suggestions regarding overseas Pakistanis and the upcoming fiscal budget.

The prime minister welcomed these proposals and said that these were public-oriented and would be made a part of the budget.

He told Ch Shujaat that two federal ministers from PML-Q had been very hard working and honest.

During the meeting, Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Salik Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan, PML-Q central leaders Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and PML-Q MNA Farrukh Khan were also present.

PML-Q president expressed the resolve to steer the country out of the financial crunch collectively.

