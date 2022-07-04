PM Shahbaz Sharif Chaired A Review Meeting to Resolve Industrial And Export Sector Issues

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to help solve the problems of the industrial and export sectors that help in the promotion of investment in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddiq Malik, Member National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan, senior officials of the concerned ministries and eminent businessmen of the textile sector participated.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed the representative group of businessmen to discuss the detailed issues in an immediate meeting with the concerned ministers to resolve the energy supply issues of the industrial and especially the textile sector on priority basis.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the economic survival of Pakistan lies in the immediate solution of the problems of Pakistan’s industrial and export sector through appropriate and thematic measures.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s export products could be better represented in the global market only with the help of the industrial and export sectors in the face of economic woes.

In addition, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed to revise the policy of gas load shedding for gas-fired factories only to ensure productive delivery of exports.