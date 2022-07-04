News Desk

PM Shehbaz decides to provide subsidy on five essential items at utility stores

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday decided to provide subsidies on flour, sugar, ghee, rice, and pulses at utility stores.

Sources privy to the development said that Rs 68.22 billion has been proposed for subsidy on 5 basic items in the financial year 2022-23 and a summary has also been prepared on the directions of PM Shehbaz regarding the subsidies.

While the approval will be sought from the Economic Coordination Committee and the Cabinet, sources added.

