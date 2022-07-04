Agencies

Police arrest 555 criminals in June

KASUR – District police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 555 criminals including 33 gangsters and recovered valuables and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of June.  Talking to APP, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said the criminals were wanted by police in 60 cases of heinous crimes. The police also arrested 33 members of 11 robbers gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 3.5 million and illegal weapons from them. During a crackdown against proclaimed offenders, 130 proclaimed offenders and 143 court absconders were arrested.  In a drive against illegal weapons, the police arrested 117 accused and recovered a klashnikov, a rifle, 10 shot guns, 104 pistols, a carbine and four magazines from them. In a crackdown against narcotics, the police nabbed 77 drug peddlers and recovered 38 kg hashish, 584 litres liquor, 190 litres Lehan and unearthed 6 distilleries during the same period. Cases have been registered against the accused.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

1 of 9,299

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More