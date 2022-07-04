Project to set up Knowledge Park, Digital Libraries under consideration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis academicians and scholars will soon have access to world’s popular research publication sites such as ISI, Elsevier, JSTOR etc as the federal government is launching a project for establishing knowledge park and network of digital libraries across the country.

The establishment of Knowledge Park and Network of Digital Libraries project will cost Rs6.902b and it will be executed in the federal capital and all provincial metropolitan cities, official source told The Nation. The project will have a foreign exchange component (FEC) of Rs497 million.

As per the project details, the establishment of Knowledge Park will cost Rs5b, the subscription fee for Digital Resources is Rs497b and Establishment of Regional Digital Library Centres at provinces will cost Rs1b. Besides Rs405 million will be allocated for PMU and contingencies.

The project envisages the establishment of a state-of-the art Knowledge Park and development of Digital Libraries network at federal capital and at all provincial capitals across Pakistan.

The ultimate objective of the project is to encourage innovation, collaboration, and job creation through shared experiences and shared spaces.

The Knowledge Park will be a home to technology leaders, innovative start-ups, and creative industries, plus a thriving university. With the aim of creating a knowledge community through a theme of sustainability, local universities will have the opportunities to partner with leading universities of the world to provide a world class learning environment.

In this project the digital content may be accessible directly via physical resources (computerised lab setup) at the premises or based on electronic (online) delivery. With the help of electronic delivery services, the users may request any article (content) within effective time. Dedicated human resource would be responsible to access the requested content and provide the same in response.

The Knowledge Park will have the following proposed facilities, a dedicated Research & Technology Campus, Technology Incubator & Accelerator, Joint Research Laboratories, Technology Transfer Office, Office Space for Focused Innovative Companies, Network of Digital Libraries connected with the Knowledge Park, Meeting Rooms & Board Rooms and Cafeteria and Amenities.

The Digital Library will also have different proposed facilities, such as access to large amounts of information to users wherever they are and whenever they need it, access to primary information sources, support multimedia content along with text, accessibility on Intranet and Internet User-friendly interface, round the clock availability, advanced search and retrieval, integration with other digital libraries, electronic journals, and gradual elimination of print subscriptions.

Access to research information is a key mechanism for increasing research productivity. The establishment of Digital Library DL would serve to provide access to state-of-the-art international scholarly literature and peer-reviewed journals, databases, articles across a wide range of disciplines. Moreover, the platform would provide will allow researchers to access most of the important text and reference books electronically.

A technical committee would be constituted which will conduct the technical study regarding requirement and need analysis as well as existing facilities for this proposal and submit report to the steering committee. Steering committee will approve the report on the basis of which actual cost requirement and need assessment would be determined for PC-I.

The digital resources which will be available through this project include Springer, Taylor & Francis (T&F), Wiley, Ovid, IEEE, Elsevier, Emarald, ISI Web Knowledge, JSTOR, ACM and IOP.