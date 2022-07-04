News Desk

PSX loses 282.16 points to close at 41,348.19 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan stock exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday, losing 282.16 points, a negative change of 0.68 percent, closing at 41,348.19 points against 41,630.35 points on the last working day.

A total of 86,619,229 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 154,030,533 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.048 billion against Rs 4.031 billion on last trading day.

As many as 303 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 88 of them recorded gain and 197 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui North Gas with a volume of 12,474,522 shares and price per share of Rs 36.4, Agritech Limited with a volume of 8,093,000 and a price per share of Rs 6.74 and Pak Refinery with volume of 4,387,325 and price per share of Rs 16.91.

Safofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 86.13 per share, closing at Rs 1,234.61 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs76.40 to Rs1,178.90.

JDW Sugar witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 15 per share closing at Rs 215 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs 14.97 to close at Rs 1,140.11.

