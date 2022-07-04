Railways fine 83 ticket-dodgers

LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways special group of ticket checkers caught 83 ticket-dodgers on Sunday and collected Rs88,290 as fine and fare from them.

According to the railway sources, the special group conducted a raid at Karachi-bound Tezgam Express train and Peshawar-bound Khyber Mail train. The rail staff raided the dining cars and discarded poor quality butter besides issuing warning to the dining car manager. Earlier, Pakistan Railways had announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eidul Azha. According to Pakistan railways, three special trains will be operated on multiple routes before Eidul Azha. The spokesperson for Pakistan Railway informed that the first special train would run at 10am on July 8. It would travel from Quetta to Peshawar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore. The second special train would run at 6:45pm on July 8 and would travel from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad, he added. The third Eid special train would run at 11:30am on July 13 and would travel from Faisalabad to Karachi via Multan, the spokesperson added. It is to be recalled that on Eidul Fitr last, Pakistan Railways had run five special trains to facilitate passengers returning to their hometown to celebrate Eid in different parts of the country. According to Pakistan Railway, two Eid special trains were run from Karachi to Peshawar and Lahore on April 29 and 30.