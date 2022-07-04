Agencies

Religious ministry gets subsidy amount for pilgrims: Mufti Shakoor

Islamabad     –   Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Sunday said his ministry had received the amount of subsidy after approval of the federal cabinet for Hajj pilgrims. To reduce Hajj expenses for low-income groups, the federal government had approved a Rs 150,000 subsidy for each pilgrim traveling to Saudi Arabia. In a briefing meeting with Pakistan Hajj Mission Officials in Makkah, he said the subsidy amount would be transferred to the respective accounts of pilgrims after they returned home.  Ministry of Religious Affairs Senior Joint Secretary Alamgir Ahmad Khan, Director General Hajj Abrar Mirza, Director Hajj Mecca Sajid Manzoor Asadi, and other officials were present on the occasion.  The DG and Director Hajj Makkah briefed the minister on Hajj arrangements including accommodation, food and transport facilities to Pakistani pilgrims in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat.  The religious minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being provided to the pilgrims and directed the Pakistan Hajj Mission Officials to make all-out efforts to provide best possible facilities to the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. He directed the officials to immediately rectify any shortcomings in the Hajj arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.

