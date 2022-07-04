Haroon Siraj

Robbers gang busted, three outlaws arrested

Swat – The police have busted a gang of robbers involved in robbery at Mingora city, arrested its three members and recovered looted cash, arms, mobiles, motorbikes, vehicles and other valuables.

The accused have been identified as Arshad Khan, Niaz and Hamzala Khan. The accused have been charged under 338 and 457 sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, police also apprehended two robbers involved in a series of robberies and recovered looted items.

Talking with this correspondent SP Lower Swat Arshad Khan said that following the orders of DIG Malakand and DPO Swat, a police team of police launched an operation against the criminals using latest technology and human resources and arrested three robbers of the gang. Likewise Kabal police also apprehended seven outlaws and recovered looted items.

 

