Agencies

Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United, The Times reports

MANCHESTER – Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has told the Premier League club that he wants to leave in the close season because of his desire to play in the Champions League, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday. Speculation has been rife about Ronaldo’s future at United following a trophy-less campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, although incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said the Portuguese international is part of his plans. The report added that the 37-year-old believes that he can play at the elite level for another “three of four years”. Ronaldo re-signed for United from Juventus in August 2021 and was one of the few bright sparks for Ralf Rangnick’s team last season, netting 24 times in all competitions. The former Real Madrid attacker, who still has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, has been linked in recent days with a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 3,321

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More