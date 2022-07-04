Shark kills two women in Egypt’s Red Sea: ministry

CAIRO – Egypt’s environment ministry said Sunday that a shark killed two women this week in the Red Sea, with Austria’s foreign ministry saying one of its citizens had died in the North African country. “Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area south of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry said Sunday on Facebook, reporting that both had died. Austrian news agency APA said one of the women was a 68-year-old from the country’s Tyrol region who was holidaying in Egypt. Austria’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP “the death of an Austrian citizen in Egypt”, without providing further details. The identity of the second victim is still unconfirmed. Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi on Friday had ordered the closure of all beaches in the area for three days after “an Austrian tourist had her left arm torn off, seemingly in a shark attack”. Social media users on Friday had shared a video — the authenticity, date and location of which AFP could not independently verify — showing a swimmer struggling before what appeared to be a pool of blood emerged around her. A task force is working to “identify the scientific causes and circumstances of the attack” and determine “the reasons behind the shark’s behaviour that resulted in the incident”, the environment ministry said.