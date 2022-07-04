Agencies

Shelling kills ‘many’ in Ukraine’s Sloviansk: Mayor

KYIV – Shelling from multiple rocket launchers killed “many” people on Sunday in Ukraine’s eastern city of Sloviansk, which has come under attack from advancing Russian troops, its mayor said.
“Shelling from multiple rocket launchers on Sloviansk, the heaviest for a long time. There are 15 fires. Many dead and wounded,” Vadim Lyakh said in a video published on Facebook. Tetyana Ignachenko, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk region to which Sloviansk belongs, told Ukrainian media that the strikes left “six dead and 15 wounded”. She also reiterated a call on residents to leave the region, as the frontline is just a few kilometres (miles) away. Ukrainian media said one of the city’s markets was on fire following the strikes.

More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 4,214

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More