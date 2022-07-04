Sindh govt plans Nepra-like power regulatory body in province

KARACHI – Sindh government has decided to establish a National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)-like authority at the provincial level.

The power authority will be named Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA) and as per the proposed law, SEPRA will determine and notify power tariffs in the province. The provincial cabinet will mull over a bill for the establishment of SEPRA on July 05 and the authority would be mandated to regulate the power generation and licensing process. The law also allows the authority to monitor power distribution in the province.

The idea was initially floated by Provincial Minister of Energy Imtiaz Shaikh in February this year and a report quoted him saying that the government of Sindh has decided to constitute the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA).

The regulatory authority will function at the provincial level like the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) works at the federal level. SEPRA will grant approval of the wind power and other power projects in Sindh.

Provincial Minister of Energy Imtiaz Shaikh forwarded a summary to the Chief Minister of Sindh in this respect. Imtiaz Shaikh has said that the SEPRA will fix the tariff and power price in Sindh. “We won’t disturb the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) under the NEPRA,” the minister said.

“We are aimed at providing cheaper energy to the province,” the energy minister said.