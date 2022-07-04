Sindh LG Polls: Final lists of candidates for second phase on display

KARACHI – The final lists of the candidates for the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh have been displayed on Sunday.

The lists of candidates in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions for local council elections have been displayed.

The Election Commission had earlier announced the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, to be held on July 24.

In seven districts of Karachi, election of chairmen and vice chairmen of 246 union councils will be held. Moreover, the candidates of political parties and independents will contest for 984 seats of ward Councillors.

In second phase of LG Polls in Sindh 9,150 candidates are contesting for local councils seats.

More than 30 million ballot papers will printed for the election in 16 districts, and the printing has been started from today. The election commission will set up 5003 polling stations, and 8.4 million voters will exercise their right to vote in second phase of the local government election.

PPP to clean sweep LG elections in urban areas

Pakistan People’s Party Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday said that the results of upcoming local government elections in urban areas of Sindh would surprise everyone as PPP would not only sweep to victory but also grab the slots of Mayor of Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas.

In a statement, the MPA said that people were now cognizant about their rights and PPP’s victory in recent LG polls held in 14 districts of the province would pave the way for it’s success in Karachi and Hyderabad. He said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had infused new spirit among workers and now they were more enthusiastic.

People of Karachi were admiring PPP’s policies, including the new passenger buses and the new uplift projects as they know they were deceived for several years in the name of development and some elements get personal privileges for their vested interests.