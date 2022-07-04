Our Staff Reporter

Sindh LG Polls: Final lists of candidates for second phase on display

KARACHI – The final lists of the candidates for the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh have been displayed on Sunday.
The lists of candidates in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions for local council elections have been displayed.
The Election Commission had earlier announced the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, to be held on July 24.
In seven districts of Karachi, election of chairmen and vice chairmen of 246 union councils will be held. Moreover, the candidates of political parties and independents will contest for 984 seats of ward Councillors.
In second phase of LG Polls in Sindh 9,150 candidates are contesting for local councils seats.
More than 30 million ballot papers will printed for the election in 16 districts, and the printing has been started from today. The election commission will set up 5003 polling stations, and 8.4 million voters will exercise their right to vote in second phase of the local government election.
PPP to clean sweep LG elections in urban areas
Pakistan People’s Party Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday said that the results of upcoming local government elections in urban areas of Sindh would surprise everyone as PPP would not only sweep to victory but also grab the slots of Mayor of Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas.
In a statement, the MPA said that people were now cognizant about their rights and PPP’s victory in recent LG polls held in 14 districts of the province would pave the way for it’s success in Karachi and Hyderabad. He said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had infused new spirit among workers and now they were more enthusiastic.
People of Karachi were admiring PPP’s policies, including the new passenger buses and the new uplift projects as they know they were deceived for several years in the name of development and some elements get personal privileges for their vested interests.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 1,442

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More