SITE Association calls for providing uninterrupted power supply
HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad SITE Association has called for providing uninterrupted power supply to the industrial zones to enable the sector to recover its mounting losses. A meeting of the association at its office here on Sunday, chaired by Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Arif, decried that long hours of the power outages were affecting the industrial production. The industrialists demanded that their zones should be declared exempt from the load shedding.