Our Staff Reporter

Sobia Khanum appointed as first-ever female SHO at Quetta

QUETTA – Balochistan Police has appointed first-ever female Station House Officer (SHO) at cantt police station Quetta.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued appointment order of Sobia Khanum as SHO at Police Station Cantt in Quetta. The IGP praising the services of female officer and said that lady officers were performing their duties with due professionalism.

It may be mentioned here that the Balochistan government had inaugurated the province’s first women police station in March this year aimed to solve the problems of women under one roof and to play an important part in their empowerment.

 

