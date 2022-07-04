TCL launches C-Series of LED TVs with groundbreaking technology

LAHORE PR – TCL – Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand — unveiled its latest line of flagship LED TV Models at a glittering event held in PC Hotel Lahore on 29th June.

The event was highlighted by Mahira Khan and was attended by the Media and the influential Tech community of Pakistan.

The new range of products offers significant technological upgrades which are forging new standards across the globe in terms of features and specs. New features such as 144Hz VRR, 1920 Local Dimming Zones and the Next Generation Mini LED technology have been added to the line-up. The C-Series which features 4 TV Models are now available nationwide across TCL Flagship Stores and Authorized Retailers. The 2022 C-Series Line-up consists of 4 TV models: 2 Mini-LED TV Models, the C935 and C835; and 2 QLED TV models, the C735 and C635.

C935 which is TCL’s flagship Mini LED TV offers Mini-LED OD5 technology with stunning 1920 local dimming zones for precise deep contrast and high brightness. It features the high-class 2.1.2 sound system with front-firing speakers, a dedicated bass speaker and two vertical Up-firing speakers to enjoy the verticality of Dolby Atmos sound. It further features a QLED 4K panel with support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. C935 comes with a slim, bezel-less metallic panel and is available in 65” size currently.

On the other hand, C835 which is also a Mini LED TV, features most of the features of the C935 along with IMAX Enhanced, 144Hz refresh rate, Game Master Pro settings, HDMI 2.1, VRR (variable refresh rate), ALLM (auto low latency mode) and Google TV, with built-in Google Assistant to control the TV hands-free. C835 is available in 55”, 65” and 75”.