News Desk

Three police die in ‘pure hell’ Kentucky shooting

KENTUCKY – Three police officers have been shot dead in the US state of Kentucky while trying to serve a warrant on a man accused of domestic violence. Police took the 49-year-old suspect into custody after the shooting. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the officers had faced “pure hell” when they arrived at the man’s home. Four other people were injured at the scene in Allen, a small town in a mountainous part of eastern Kentucky with a population of just 166. The officers who died in the shooting late on Thursday have been named as Capt Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and dog handler Jacob Chaffins. K9 Drago, one of the dogs that Mr Chaffins handled, also died. Capt Frasure had been with the Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Police Department for 39 years.

 

More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 4,214

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More