Two dacoits killed in police ‘encounter’

LAHORE – Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter at Manga Mandi Bypass here on Sunday.

According to police, the slain outlaws had martyred three policemen. Police said they were taking Pervaiz alias Peecho Audh and Abbas alias Bassu Audh for identification of some other outlaws.

The police team was ambushed by the accomplices of the dacoits who wanted to rescue them. They opened fire on the police which was retaliated. Both the dacoits and another attacker were injured in trade of fire. Later, the attackers fled the scene.

Police shifted the dacoits Pervaiz and Abbas to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Police have launched a search operation in Manga Bypass to hunt down other accused. Both the dacoits were criminals involved in cases of dacoities, kidnapping, and rape.

Last year, they opened fire on patrolling police constables Ebad Dogar and Adil Hussain at Manga Bypass. They also martyred constable Qaiser in Sundar area. Police have shifted the bodies of both the dacoits to the city morgue for postmortem.

Separately, two dacoits were injured in another police encounter in LDA Park at Ghalib Market, Lahore.

According to Model Town Superintendent Police Waqar Kharal, the SHO of Nishtar Colony during patrolling signaled two suspected motorcyclists to stop but the accused opened fire on the police team. The patrolling party also retaliated. Resultantly, both the accused identified as Waseem and Sajid sustained injuries. Superintendent Police Kharal said that the dacoits were criminals and they were fleeing after committing dacoities in the areas of Ghaziabad and Ghalib Market.

Meanwhile, a dacoit was killed by the police firing in the limits of Dhamyal police station in Rawalpindi. Reportedly, four dacoits were fleeing after snatching a car. Seeing that the police were chasing them, they opened fire on them which was retaliated. A dacoit identified as Naqeeb Ullah was killed by a police bullet and died on the spot.

Police managed to arrest the other three accused namely Shaukat, Hashim and Kamran. They also recovered weapons and the stolen car from their possession. Police said that the accused killed a driver of cash delivery van in Dhamyal area one and a half months ago during a dacoity.

The accused had looted Rs8.3 million from the delivery van.

Another robber was killed in a police encounter in Galyana area of Kharian.

Reportedly, approximately 7 to 10 dacoits stormed into a stationery store in Galyana on Saturday night and tried to loot cash. When police reached the spot, trade of fire between the dacoits and police took place in which an outlaw was killed and three policemen including ASI sustained injuries. An FIR of the case was registered on the complaint of Galyana police station SHO Rai Fayyaz.