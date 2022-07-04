WFP delegation calls on Sindh Food Minister

KARACHI – A delegation of the World Food Programme (WFP) led by Deputy Country Director WFP Pakistan Rathi Pala krishnan called on the Sindh Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla here at DG ET & NC Office.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was also present on the occasion.

In the meeting the most recent statistics on Food security and Nutrition in Pakistan and Sindh were discussed and Sindh government’s commitments during Food System Summit 2021 and WFP’s strategy in supporting those were also came under discussion.

The delegation thanked Sindh Food department for cooperating with the World Food Programme on Food Security and Nutrition in Sindh.

Excise deptt collects

over Rs133350m tax

The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department has achieved 111 percent tax collection targets till the end of the financial year 2021-22 and has collected a total of Rs 133350 millions in term of various taxes.

This was stated at a meeting chaired by the Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh Atif Rehman Khan, Director Generals Aurangzeb Panhwar, Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Directors Waheed Sheikh, Samina Bhutto and other officers.

The meeting was informed that 111 percent tax targets were achieved in the current financial year. A total tax of Rs 133350.483 million was collected as compared to Rs 102975.633 million of the collection made during previous financial year 2020-21.

Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwar while briefing the meeting informed that Rs 12176.690 million were collected in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs 112281.670 million tax was collected under infrastructure cess.

He further said that in terms of professional tax, Rs 858.902 million and Rs 2071.116 million in property tax, Rs132.437 million were collected in terms of cotton fee while Rs 80.134 million on entertainment duty.