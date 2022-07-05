Agencies

2 die as roof collapses in Quetta amid rains

QUETTA – At least two women were killed in a roof-collapse incident during heavy rains in parts of the Balochistan province on Monday.

Rescue workers said the roof of mud house fell on two women who were living in slum area of Sariab Mill, Quetta district. As a result, both the women died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.  Torrential rains played havoc as several houses at Kachi Abadi near Saddam Gate and Goharabad areas of Quetta district were reported to have collapsed during the rains. Also, different teams are engaged in relief and rescue operation on the directives of the CM of Baluchistan.

Meanwhile, dozens of mud houses were inundated as a result of torrential rains being reported in different parts of Baluchistan. Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Jabbar Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch were supervising the relief operation in Sariab Mill area after rains.

