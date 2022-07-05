23rd Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan Haider

A solemn ceremony was held at the last resting place of the martyr in his native Swabi IGFC Major General Adil Yameen laid a wreath at the shrine of the martyr A well-armed contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honor.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed at the ceremony.

The event was attended by people from all walks of life.

Civil and military officials and the martyr’s family also attended the ceremony

