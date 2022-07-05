Our Staff Reporter

BBH directed to provide adequate treatment to dengue patients

RAWALPINDI    –     District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi Dr Ehsan Ghani directed the paramedics of Benazir Bhutto Hospital to provide adequate health facilities to the citizens affected with dengue virus. He also instructed the officials of health services to boost up measures to combat spread of dengue virus in the district. The DHO   issued these directions during his visit to BBH’s Dengue Ward. He inquired about the health of a 19-year-old female dengue patient who was brought from Union Council Chakjalal Din of Potohar besides taking complete history of dengue positive cases. Talking to media persons, DHO said that the government has made all the arrangements to cure dengue patients. He said he had asked the management of BBH to examine all the patients suffering from fever and shift them to the Dengue Counter if they found symptoms of the lethal virus.

