BISE Lahore issues revised schedule of papers for intermediate Part-1 annual examination

LAHORE: The Punjab education authorities Tuesday announced the revised schedule of papers for the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022, owing to Eid ul Adha holidays and by-polls in 20 constituencies.

According to the Government of the Punjab Higher Education Department, the papers scheduled to be held on July 8, 16, and 18 are now scheduled from July 27-29.

Because of the revised schedule, a number of candidates, who earlier had sufficient gaps in their papers, would suffer as now their papers would be held continuously without any break for three days from July 27 to July 29.

