British High Commissioner Meets Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Central Additional Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kayani were also present.

Detailed discussion on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Chairman PTI stresses the need to curb money laundering from poor countries.

He also highlighted the need for special measures by rich countries to curb illicit remittances from poor countries.

Illegal remittances are a major problem in developing countries, says PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

This illegal transfer of wealth promotes global economic inequality, Imran Khan said.

UN Secretary-General’s fact-finding panel has highlighted the nuances of the issue in its report.

This illegal transfer of capital encourages migration among the people of poor countries.

Migration from poor countries to rich countries poses great challenges for self-developed countries.

Justice demands that governments take steps to effectively curb money laundering globally.

The British government has the potential to play a key role in this.

