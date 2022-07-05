British High Commissioner Meets Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Central Additional Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kayani were also present.

Detailed discussion on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Chairman PTI stresses the need to curb money laundering from poor countries.

He also highlighted the need for special measures by rich countries to curb illicit remittances from poor countries.

Illegal remittances are a major problem in developing countries, says PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

This illegal transfer of wealth promotes global economic inequality, Imran Khan said.

UN Secretary-General’s fact-finding panel has highlighted the nuances of the issue in its report.

This illegal transfer of capital encourages migration among the people of poor countries.

Migration from poor countries to rich countries poses great challenges for self-developed countries.

Justice demands that governments take steps to effectively curb money laundering globally.

The British government has the potential to play a key role in this.

The Chairman thanked the PTI for hosting the event.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

Islamabad

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

Islamabad

Pak tender for LNG cargoes gets no bid: Musaddik

1 of 8,543

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More