Bushra Bibi’s Brother Summoned on Corruption Charges

In the case of occupying government property, Anti-corruption on Monday summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of former first lady Bushra Bibi, for an investigation on July 6.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Tahir Zahoor was used as a front man by Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of the former first lady, to unlawfully lease government market land.

Tahir Zahoor, the chairman of the marketing committee, was used by Ahmed Mujtaba to seize government property.

According to sources, Ahmed Mujtaba is also accused of building shops and turning public property into a market.

The accused were given notice to appear in the Sahiwal anti-corruption region on July 6.

As per sources, the former first lady’s brother is also accused of causing loss Rs200m to public exchequer.

