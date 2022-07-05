CDA intensifies efforts to upgrade transport infrastructure

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) Spokesman, Rana Shakeel Asghar on Monday said that CDA was making all-out efforts to provide comfortable, quality and economical transport facilities to the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The new transport system is being established on modern lines to cope with the increasing pressure of transport and solve the problems like traffic jams, he said this while talking to the national radio.

The route from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport has already been linked through Orange Line Metro Service and the project is running successfully, he added. Spokesperson further said that they have imported new orange buses from China for this route, adding that in the next phase, two new routes will be added. First route is from Bara Kahu to PIMS and the second from Rawat to PIMS.

He informed that the road extension work from Rawat to Koral is underway, so they will initially run the route from Koral to PIMS. These two routes with the Blue Line and Green Line buses will be linked with Metro Bus Service at PIMS.

On the special instruction of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, CDA rationalised the Peshawar Mor to Airport route in one week, he mentioned.

Moreover, CDA is working on feeder routes and planning to launch the shuttle services from the villages to the terminals, he added.