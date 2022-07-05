Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

KU suicide bombing case

KARACHI – A 13-member Chinese delegation, led by Deputy Director General (DIG) CTD of China Gao Fei, called on Sindh chief minister on Monday and discussed security of Chinese nationals working in the province of Sindh and progress in the investigation of suicide attack in Karachi University (KU).

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, AIG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas and Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh. The Chinese delegation members include Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian, police counselor in China Embassy Li Qingchun, technical expert Li Zhigang and others.

The chief minister said that the data collected by the police department showed that 3,637 Chinese were working on eight CPEC projects in Sindh. He added that 3,361 security personnel, including 1,500 policemen, 517 army personnel, 173 rangers, 28 FC personnel and 1,143 private security guards have been deployed for their security.

Shah said that CPEC security was being dealt with by 441 brigade of SSD and supported by the Special Police Unit of Sindh police. According to the CM, there are 21 government sponsored non-CPEC projects, including NED University and Karachi University and 194 are private sponsored (non-CPEC) projects where 2,879 Chinese were working. The CM said that his government was also providing them security.

Progress of the case

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon briefing about the progress of the Karachi University suicide attack case said that in the in-depth investigation of the case, technical and ground sources had been used.

He added that with the efforts of the CTD Intelligence team, an important accused had been arrested. The details of the investigation have been shared with the Chinese concerned authorities, he added.

Technical Assistance

The Chinese delegation told the chief minister that they were technically strengthening CTD and the Special Branch of Sindh police. The chief minister thanked the Chinese authorities for their support.