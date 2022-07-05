CM asks people to take precautionary measures according to weather conditions

QUETTA – Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that torrential rains in Quetta and other parts of the province need immediate attention of the authorities concerned.

“PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority), Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and district administration should be fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency,” The CM said in his directives issued here.

He said that all concerned agencies should remain alert to deal effectively with the situation arising from the heavy rains. “The population of low-lying areas should be shifted to safer places,” the chief minister issued directions. The offices of Deputy Commissioners and control rooms of PDM should be on high alert 24 hours.

The hospitals in Quetta should be ready to meet any kind of emergency. He also urged the people to take precautionary measures according to weather conditions.

“People should refrain from traveling and visiting picnic points, especially in hilly areas,” he advised. The CM Balochistan directed the home department to issue travel advisory so that loss of human lives could be avoided.

Langu directs relevant sectors to remain alert in view of rain in Balochistan

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday instructed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and concerned sectors to remain alert in view of rains in Balochistan. According to hand out issued here, he directed to relevant the concerned agencies have been ordered to remain alert across the province in order to control unexpected storm.

He said that the Department of Meteorology has warned of calamity due to abnormal monsoon rains in Balochistan. Rescue 1122, PDMA and concerned agencies remain vigilant.

He said that drainage from low lying areas should be completed within the stipulated time, in this regard, the officers themselves should go out in the field and supervise the drainage work in order to ensure smooth traffic in the area. He directed that in case of any untoward incident, the concerned sectors should reach the spot in time and started the rescue activities.