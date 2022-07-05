Desperate measures needed

The current energy shortfall in Pakistan is exceeding 5000 MW and the country is facing another power crisis. There have been reports of around 8-12 hours of load-shedding in most cities across the country, while rural areas suffer even more. One of the major reasons for lower power availability is the lack of fuel for power generation.

Pakistan’s dependence on imported energy has become unbearable for the government, as the international fuel prices have reached an all-time high, denting the economy and the energy sector. Now the question arises whether the government is focusing on finding other viable options to overcome the current energy crisis or not!

In my opinion, the government should focus on indigenous resources like hydel, renewable energy and abundantly available Thar coal that needs to be extracted to produce cheap energy. This can help the country become self-sufficient in energy without depending too much on imported fuel.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.