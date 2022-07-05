Desperate measures needed

The current energy shortfall in Pakistan is exceeding 5000 MW and the country is facing another power crisis. There have been reports of around 8-12 hours of load-shedding in most cities across the country, while rural areas suffer even more. One of the major reasons for lower power availability is the lack of fuel for power generation.

Pakistan’s dependence on imported energy has become unbearable for the government, as the international fuel prices have reached an all-time high, denting the economy and the energy sector. Now the question arises whether the government is focusing on finding other viable options to overcome the current energy crisis or not!

In my opinion, the government should focus on indigenous resources like hydel, renewable energy and abundantly available Thar coal that needs to be extracted to produce cheap energy. This can help the country become self-sufficient in energy without depending too much on imported fuel.

USAMA GHULAM RASOOL,

Karachi.

More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 3,524

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More