ECP issues notice to Hamza Shahbaz over code of conduct violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a notice to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for violating the code of conduct.

The ECP summoned Hamza Shahbaz on July 7 in response to the Punjab Chief Minister’s announcement of an electricity relief package ahead of Punjab by-elections.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the code of conduct issued by the ECP, no government official, elected representative or government official can announce any development scheme in these constituencies after the announcement of the election schedule.