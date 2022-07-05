Agencies

ECP orders to cancel transfers, postings in NAB

LAHORE – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday took notice of recent transfers and postings made in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and orders to cancel such orders immediately. The NAB had issued transfer and posting orders of Director Generals of NAB Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi while the by-elections in these districts were scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022. The ECP had imposed a ban on transfers and postings in these districts. ECP District Monitoring Officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan issued directions to the NAB officials for cancelling the transfer and posting orders of NAB DGs.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

1 of 9,299

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More