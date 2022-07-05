ECP orders to cancel transfers, postings in NAB

LAHORE – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday took notice of recent transfers and postings made in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and orders to cancel such orders immediately. The NAB had issued transfer and posting orders of Director Generals of NAB Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi while the by-elections in these districts were scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022. The ECP had imposed a ban on transfers and postings in these districts. ECP District Monitoring Officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan issued directions to the NAB officials for cancelling the transfer and posting orders of NAB DGs.