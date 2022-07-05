ECP seeks assets details from political parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to submit their statement of accounts for the financial year, 2021-2022.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has asked the political parties to submit their statements of accounts for the previous financial year by August 29, 2022, which is a mandatory requirement under relevant election laws.

The political parties have been asked to submit their statements of account in terms of Section 210 of the Elections Act 2017 and other relevant provisions of elections laws.

Every political party is bound to submit a consolidated statement of accounts of party to the election commission within sixty days of the close of each financial year. These will contain annual income and expenses, sources of its funds, and assets and liabilities.

The statement of accounts of the party is required to be accompanied by a certificate signed by the party leader stating that no funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act 2017, were received by the party.

It said that the statement will be delivered to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad, by the party leader or through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party leader.

It added as per provisions of Rule 11 of the Political Parties Rules, 2002, that any statement received through the post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be entertained.