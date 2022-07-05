Endless international problems

As international condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine was at an all-time high, Pakistan took a wise step to remain neutral under high foreign pressure. It is then easy to think that the current political anarchy and economic fallout are the consequences of being neutral and not breaking ties with Russia.

However, the US with NATO did nothing for Ukraine and its people, except some assistance to migrants in Poland and some economic sanctions on Russia but everything else was a hollow promise. The economic sanctions on Russia hurt Europe much more than Russia itself. The west tried its utmost best to isolate Russia, but the giant is too big to be isolated. The cases of rape, violence, torture and killing are occurring on daily basis but the world is paying no heed to listen to the light anymore.

SAMEER UMRANI,

Karachi.