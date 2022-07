SARGODHA – A meeting of the divisional environment committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis, Assistant Director Environmental Engineer Rehmatullah Khan and Prof Dr Ghulam Sarwar with others. As nine cases of poultry control sheds, 12 of petrol pumps and a case of commercial shopping plaza were presented in meeting.