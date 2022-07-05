Fear of lumpy skin disease surges goats’ prices

LAHORE – An excessive surge has been observed in the prices of sacrificial goats and buffaloes due to prevalence of contagious lumpy skin disease in cows and bulls.

People visiting the markets to buy sacrificial animals are eschewing buying cows and bulls for this year’s Eidul Azha due to the fear of this disease. Consequently, the demand for other sacrificial animals such as goats, buffalos, camels and sheep has surged significantly.

The price of a goat weighing 10 to 15 kilogramme is currently hovering between Rs50,000 to Rs65,000, while the price of buffaloes is being estimated at Rs30,000 per 40-kg in the market.

Expressing disappointment, M Ramzan a local animal trader – who was at Gajjumata sacrificial animal market – told The Nation that lumpy skin disease has created a fear and an uncertain situation in the market all over the country.

“After the exclusion of cows and bulls from the sacrificial animals list this year, people are focusing more on buying goats, buffaloes, sheep and camels which has led to a huge increase in their demand. The overall sale of the animals has declined profusely due to high prices. Another reason for the high prices is that animal traders want to make up the loss they are suffering from low sale of cows and bulls.” Talking to The Nation, another animal trader at LDA city’s animal market, Ghulam Ali said: “Even though I have completely vaccinated my animals, still people are not willing to buy any cows and bulls out of fear of the disease”.

Expressing his frustration, Ali further said: “I have spent years raising these bulls and have invested huge chunk of my income, but unfortunately it seems this year I am going to suffer a huge loss”. He said it was widely feared that many animal traders will not be making profits this year.

Ahmad Hussain, who wanted to buy a sacrificial animal from the market, said: “Rising fuel prices and inflation have already made it difficult for the middle-class family to meet daily expenses. Now, with the soaring prices of sacrificial animals, it seems impossible for low-income families to perform religious rituals this year.”

Lahore commissioner says people should buy animals without any hesitation

Asghar Ali while returning empty handed from the animal market shared his thoughts with The Nation and said: “The prices of goats, buffaloes and sheep have increased tremendously because of their increased demand.

Speaking to The Nation, Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) M Usman denied any surge in the animal prices due to lumpy skin disease in a particular animal breed. “All sale points, camps with complete set up, (veterinary doctors, para-veterinary staff beside ample medicine) are functional in three shifts round-the-clock to identify and treat sick animals in cattle markets,” he said.

He added that nine mobile ambulances in each zone of Lahore have been deputed to treat sick animals. Moreover, two quarantine centers have been established to isolate and treat animals suffering from lumpy skin disease. Sharing the details of treated animals, the commissioner said that out of the 24 quarantined animals, 21 animals had been treated and were released after full recovery. Three animals are still under treatment at Handu Gujran quarantine center. People should buy animals without any fear and hesitation as they are fully vaccinated, he explained.