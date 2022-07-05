Our Staff Reporter

Free eye camps in remote areas of Balochistan

GWADAR – In a bid to provide free eye care services to the poor living in the remote areas, Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital organised free eye camps at Jiwani, Balochistan, a remote area near Pak-Iran Border and Gwadar.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and 44 Medical Battalion of the Army helped the team of Al-Shifa Trust comprising 22 members to complete the task.

Thousands of people, including women and children representing the underprivileged community, were tested, hundreds of surgeries were performed and many were given free medicine and spectacles, said Col. (Retd) Tariq Usman, DG Outreach Programme Al-Shifa Trust.

He said that patients with complicated issues were referred to the base hospitals for further management as these measures have been highly helpful in the early diagnosis of curable eye diseases in patients who can then be treated accordingly and prevent them from becoming handicapped later in life.

COVID tests were also performed because of the resurgence of the pandemic, he added.

He informed that elders and locals of the area appreciated the efforts of Al-Shifa Trust Eye hospital and the Army in arranging free surgical eye camps to provide much-needed health care to the local population many of whom lack the resources to travel to cities and afford treatment.

The provision of eye care services in such far-flung areas has served the purpose and will also serve as a goodwill gesture among the local population, he observed.

He lauded the role of DC Gwadar Capt (R) Jameel Ahmed, RC OGDCL Quetta Ikram Ullah Kansi, DHO Gwadar, MS DHQ Hospital, and Eye Specialist DHQ Hospital Gwadar who helped the trust to combat disease and serve the poor unconditionally.

Col. (Retd) Tariq Usman said that the report regarding free eye camps has been presented to the President of the trust.

It may be mentioned that the trust started its outreach program in 1992 to deliver quality eye care at the doorstep of the community in the rural and underserved populations. It is the biggest programme for the prevention of blindness in the country and so far over a million patients have been treated. Through the ACCO programme, more than one million patients have been treated in rural areas so far which include 6000 surgeries and the provision of 100000 free eyeglasses.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

National

PFB chief Fakhar elected Vice President of Baseball Federation of Asia

National

Powell power helps West Indies cruise past Bangladesh

1 of 1,442

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More