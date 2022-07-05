Freedom Struggle of Syed Ali Gilani

Syed Ali Gillani constant struggle for independence is a symbol of Kashmiris invincible determination against Indian occupation. Syed Ali Gillani dream and mission will live on till the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir get their expression and right to self-determination. Syed Ali Gillani gave his life in the struggle for independence of Kashmir and exposed the fascist and oppressed face of India to the world. Even oppression and long imprisonment could not remove him from his mission.

Syed Ali Shah Gilllani (born September 29, 1929) was a political leader in Indian-administered Kashmir Syed Ali Shah Gilani, a graduate from Lahore’s Oriental College.He had been a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and has also formed a separate party, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, which is part of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference. He founded his organization “Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir” in 2003 to push the independence movement forward vigorously. As well as being a freedom fighter, he was also a person who has a passion for knowledge and literature and is a big fan of Allama Iqbal. He has written memoirs of his captivity in the form of a book called “Rudad Cage”. He was a member of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami, a leading global Muslim forum.He was the first Kashmiri to get this membership. Before him, Syed Abu Ali Maududi and Syed Abu Al-Hassan Ali Nadvi are big fans. He had written memoirs of his captivity in the form of a book called “Rudad Cage”. That is why he had spent most of his life in Indian jails.

Syed Ali Gilani has also been elected to the Assembly three times and at first he thought he could sit on the floor of the Assembly and fight the Kashmir case with more courage. But then they realized that the issue was not just about Assembly politics but a difficult political struggle and that our Assemblies would not be able to play a major role. Syed Ali Gilani has authored a number of books. In addition, he has written numerous pamphlets on various topics aimed at keeping the spirit of independence alive and the Kashmiri people alive.

Syed Ali Geelani was kept under house arrest by the occupying Indian administration at his home in Srinagar for the last 12 years He was a real hero of the Kashmiri nation and the whole Kashmiri nation is proud of him. Syed Ali Gilani was another name for the independence movement in Kashmir. Syed Ali Gilani stood like a strong rock and a leaden wall against the brutal oppression of India in Kashmir’s struggle for independence and continued to fight for the right of Kashmiris to self-determination.

Syed Ali Gilani played a pivotal role in practical politics for the last seven decades, fought tirelessly for the independence of Kashmir from Indian domination and was imprisoned in occupied Kashmir and Indian jails for at least 20 years.

The Syed Ali Gilani used to say that Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was totally unjustified and illegal and a referendum should be held to give the Kashmiri people the right to decide their future.Syed Ali Gilani fought tirelessly for the identity and independence of Kashmiris. Whenever the history of peaceful independence movements is written in the world, the name of Syed Ali Gilani will always be written in golden letters.Syed ali Gelani was died September 01 2021 at the age of 92years old.

Syed Ali Gilani’s death is not the death of an individual but the end of an era. Syed Ali Gilani was not one of those people who considered the politics of compromise on the basis of power and authority as his strategy.

One thing is for sure, even after the martyrdom of Syed Ali Gillani, this war for independence of Kashmir is not going to stop and this war will continue and one day it will be successful. However, the Kashmiri people and especially the younger generation will feel the intensity of Syed Ali Gilani because the presence of his shadow would have made him active and active. But the lesson of Syed Ali Gillani to this new generation is that they will never lose courage in this war.

Syed Ali Gillani is not just the name of a single person, he is the title and golden symbol of the historic struggle of over one and a half million oppressed people spread over fifty centuries. He fought for at least five years against such a savage and occupying force for the guidance of a mercenary nation, for his freedom and for the protection and development of his religion and faith and his spiritual and cultural identity. A force that has enslaved the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of military aggression and political maneuvering and has thrown dust in the eyes of the world, and has established its tyrannical domination over them by undermining its own promises.