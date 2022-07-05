Agencies

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show after shooting near venue

LONDON    –   British pop star Harry Styles has canceled his performance in Copenhagen after a shooting took place at a mall close to the concert venue where he was scheduled to perform.Three people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting Sunday at Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital. Styles was set to perform nearby at the Royal Arena, but announced the show would no longer be happening, citing the tragedy. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” Styles tweeted. “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.” Styles’ next tour date is scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Paris, France.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police merge all Emergency Services, Introduces Pukaar-15

Lahore

Burqa-Clad Gang Busted in Lahore

Karachi

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

Karachi

88 points set up to collect sacrificial animals’ remains, says Wahab

Karachi

Medical board determines Dua’s age between 15 and 16 years

Karachi

Sindh IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Karachi

Chinese delegation meets Sindh CM to seek probe progress

Karachi

People Bus Service to extend its routes in Karachi, Larkana

Islamabad

Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints beyond the Oxus and Indus

National

Babar Azam keen to gain top position in Test format too

1 of 10,403

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More