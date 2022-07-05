Hundreds of families throng to Mango Festival

MULTAN – Hundreds of families rushed to Mango Festival on second day of the event and took keen interest in different stalls having nearly 300 varieties of the mangoes.

The second day of the mango festival started with the exhibition of mangoes and industrial stalls. Mango growers and the industry represented around 100 stalls. Kids variety show comprised of different fun activities amused the kids. The fashion ramp walk by the children wearing different dresses of yellow theme also got admiration. In the fruit walk, children wearing colourful costumes entertained the audiences. Kids singing talent competition was also organized. More than 50 children participated in these competitions. Apart from this, the puppet show, and magic show were also organized. The citizens took keen interest in mango cutting and eating competitions.

A consultative session with the farming community under the title of “climate change and mango production challenges” was conducted during the festival. Shahzad Zafar, Senior Scientist MRI, talked about the impact of climate change on the mango crop. He highlighted the mango production, varieties, and cultivation area in Pakistan. Dr. Abid briefed about the attack on fruit. He also briefed about the insect attack on the mango crop and discussed different ways to save mangoes. Additional Secretary Task Force Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad Warraich appreciated university and other research organizations. Progressive Grower Ms. Rabia Sultan stated that university was highlighting the mango issues in an effective way. She shared about the experiment on mulches and its role in increasing the production.

Major Tariq highlighted that an effective outreach was needed to educate the mango farmers.

Mr. Zahid Hussain Gardezi appreciated university for organizing a joint discussion, participated by experts and growers.

He said that the mango cultivation should be done carefully and be managed professionally. He said that the preserved products like pickles and squash should be made with the immature fruit. He stated that it would help growers earn handsome amount against their produce. Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, the vice chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture thanked the guests for their valuable participation. He also briefed them about the importance of Agriculture Complex. He appreciated Mango Research Institute in in promotion of the exotic fruit. Small tree system is a way forward and nursery system should be promoted to gain maximum production, he hinted.