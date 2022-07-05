ICT police merge all emergency services, introduce ‘Pukaar-15’

ISLAMABAD – The capital police have merged all police emergency services at Safe City and introduced a new helpline with the name of ‘Pukaar-15’ for prompt action in case of any mishap and provision of police report to the complainant on the spot.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that an Eagle Squad of 1,000 police personnel has also been added to it, which will act as a first responder. The basic purpose of the Pukaar-15 is to facilitate the citizens are at their doorstep.

Citizens will now call Pukaar-15 in any emergency and the nearest Eagle Squad will arrive as the first responder. Subsequently, the staff of the concerned police station will arrive at the scene, write down all the data and circumstances of the complainant and will register the First Information Report (FIR) on the spot. The officer will also provide a copy of FIR to the complainant.

Meanwhile, police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements and arrested 22 outlaws involved in murder, snatching and other crimes, informed a police spokesman.

He said that, Bhara Kahu police team has arrested two accused namely Abdullah and Raamish involved in a murder case no 589/22 under sections 302/34 PPC registered on the complaint of the father of the deceased namely Ghulam s/o Rehman a resident of Kot kathial.

The complainant had told the police that on July 02, 2022 his son Asad was present near a graveyard when his clash was occurred with the accused adding that his son was stabbed to death. The accused were escaped after the incident.

Furthermore, a PS Sabzi Mandi team has arrested three snatchers namely Muhammad Sadiq, Inaam and Amjid Ali. The accused were involved in numerous incidents of snatching in the areas of PS Sabzi Mandi. Police team has also recovered 10 snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons used in crime.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police has arrested eight accused namely Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ur Rehman, Naveed Ur Rehman, Shahid Ur Rehman, Muhammad Adil, Mushtaq Hussain and Tariq and recovered 2550 grams of hashish, 277 grams of heroin and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Abpara police team has arrested two accused namely Syed Wazeer Khan and Waleed Khan during checking and recovered one 12 bore repeater gun, one Kalashnikov and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Koral police arrested two accused Murad Ali Shah and Ibrar Ahmad and recovered 1305 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Nilore and Shahzad Town police stations arrested two accused namely Arfaqat and Dil Rubaz Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition while Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Adil and Muhammad Mehboob during snap checking and recovered two 9mm and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.