News Desk

Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

A passenger plane from India on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport due to a technical issue.

According to details, the pilot of a Dubai-bound Indian Boeing 737 contacted and sought help from the control tower at Karachi Airport after the plane developed a technical fault.

The control tower responded quickly and helped the plane land safely at the airport.

It is reported that the plane was carrying as many as 100 passengers on board. While the passengers were safely shifted to the transit lounge.

An alternative plane will be provided to the passengers to travel to Dubai.

